Kira Miner: Clear skies and mild temperatures Friday

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on a mostly mild Friday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see clear skies with mild temperatures for a nice Friday to preview an even nicer weekend for our area.

Temperatures started in the 30s mostly, with 20s in northern New Mexico and teens in the Four Corners and southern Colorado.

As the day goes on, we’ll see pleasant temperatures with lots of sunshine. Then, we warm up to the 70s this weekend with even more sunshine.

Meteorologist Kira Miner has all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

