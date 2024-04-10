Kira Miner: Clear skies and warm temperatures Wednesday

A dry and mild Wednesday lies ahead as we begin a warming trend. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Wednesday started with cooler temperatures but that just means we’ll see clear skies and warm temperatures.

The sunshine will warm us all up into the 60s and 70s across New Mexico. Some places may just get into the high 50s, like Silver City, T or C, Ruidoso and in the northern mountains.

Temperatures are only going to warm up from here. Meteorologist Kira Miner explains in her full forecast in the video above.

