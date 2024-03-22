Kira Miner: Clear skies with nice temperatures Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Friday began with dry conditions and clear skies with nice temperatures across New Mexico and it will stay that way.

We’ll see temperatures head toward the 70s and possibly some 80° readings. There will be lots of sunshine and northeastern New Mexico may be breezy.

Come Saturday, there will be mostly cloudy skies but still warm.

So, enjoy Friday, before the weather destabilizes over the next couple of days. It won’t be too bad, though.

Meteorologist Kira Miner explains more in her full forecast in the video above.

