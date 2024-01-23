Kira Miner: Cloudy and cool Tuesday

We'll see a cloudy and cool Tuesday with rain and mountain snow increasing. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re going to see a cloudy and cool Tuesday with chances of rain and mountain snow increasing as the day goes on.

Snow will linger Wednesday in the north and the west. Mostly cloudy skies will persist.

This week will bring us seasonal temperatures for the most. Then, once next week comes, temperatures may be above average.

Meteorologist Kira Miner has her full forecast with all the details in the video above.

