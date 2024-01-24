Kira Miner: Cloudy but drier Wednesday

Rain and snow will favor high terrain areas then exit as Wednesday progresses. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see cloudy weather Wednesday with rain and snow favoring higher-terrain areas before it leaves New Mexico later in the day.

Come Thursday, a storm system will push in from the west. That could bring rain and snow to places like Gallup, Grants and Farmington.

Meteorologist Kira Miner explains more in her full forecast in the video above.

