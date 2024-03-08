Kira Miner: Cold front brings precipitation and cooler temps
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A cold front will move through New Mexico, bringing us some precipitation and cooler temperatures as we start the weekend.
Right away, we’re seeing some light snow showers in the mountains.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. Friday. Places in the Jemez Mountains, the Tusas and the Sangre de Cristos could see 3-5 inches of snow and 5-9 inches above 8,000 feet. That could create slick roads.
The advisory is also in effect for Trinidad and near Raton from 5-11 p.m. Friday for 2-5 inches of snow and difficult travel.
Socorro saw some rain Friday morning. That will become more widespread later on in the day with that cold front.
Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.
