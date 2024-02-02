Kira Miner: Cold front changes conditions Friday

A cold front will push across New Mexico, bringing a mixed bag of conditions. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A cold front is bringing changes to our conditions Friday as there will be a mix of rain, snow and breezes across our area.

You probably heard the rain last night after the beautiful day we had in the Albuquerque metro, especially. The rain will continue through Friday.

The 60s will soon return, just wait.

Meteorologist Kira Miner explains in her full forecast in the video above.

