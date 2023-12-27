Kira Miner: Cool and breezy Wednesday

Meteorologist Kira Miner | KOB

Kira Miner: Morning Forecast | Dec. 27, 2023

We'll see mostly sunny skies and cool weather but temperatures will be a little warmer. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re continuing a cool week of weather with temperatures still in the 40s but still warming up slightly Wednesday.

Meteorologist Kira Miner has the details in her full forecast in the video above.

