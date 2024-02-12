Kira Miner: Cool start to a warmer week

We'll start the week cool but some warmer temperatures are in store. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Monday will bring us a cool start to the week but we can expect warmer temperatures and sunshine the rest of the week.

Temperatures started below freezing pretty much everywhere in New Mexico. Raton even saw a wind chill of -1°. We’ll warm up to below-average temperatures for Monday afternoon.

Come Tuesday, the warmup will begin. Sunny skies will prevail after a cooler morning to bring us a warm Tuesday afternoon.

Then, for Valentine’s Day, Meteorologist Kira Miner expects a forecast you will love in the video above.

