Kira Miner: Cooler but still warm, dry and windy Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Temperatures will be a little cooler Wednesday than Tuesday but warm, dry and windy conditions will keep the fire danger high.

Southeastern New Mexico will be the big heat winners. Carlsbad and Roswell will see around 94°. In the northwest, there’s some relief: Highs in the 70s and low 80s in places like Farmington, Gallup and Grants.

This weekend, a chance of rain returns. Meteorologist Kira Miner explains in her full forecast, in the video above.