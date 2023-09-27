Kira Miner: Dry air pushes storms to the east
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dry air will push showers and storms into the eastern part of our area Wednesday, lessening the humidity some of us saw Tuesday.
Temperatures will be around average. The dry air will add that tinge of fall crisp to the air.
If you’re in eastern New Mexico, you could see some showers and storms, so beware.
Meteorologist Kira Miner shows us more in her full forecast in the video above.
