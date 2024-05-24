Kira Miner: Dry and warm but not as breezy Friday
We'll see breezy and dry conditions and warm temperatures Friday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Most of New Mexico started with dry conditions and milder temperatures that will continue as Friday goes on.
We’ll still see breezy conditions but not as bad as Thursday. A red flag warning is still in effect for some parts of the state, as well as a fire weather watch.
Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.
MORE:
- For the latest conditions, click here
- Find weather alerts here
- Check out the interactive radar
- Submit photos and videos