Kira Miner: Dry and warm Monday

Most areas will stay dry and warm with isolated storms to the north.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re looking at a dry and warm Monday, except for parts of northern New Mexico where some isolated storms may pop up.

Showers and storms will pick up Tuesday but still will remain nice. Wednesday and Thursday bring our best chance of more widespread showers and storms.

Meteorologist Kira Miner has all the details in her full forecast

