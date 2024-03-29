Kira Miner: Dry, sunny and windy Good Friday

We'll see some clouds in the morning but sunshine toward the evening with warmer temperatures and plenty of wind. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We will stay fairly dry and sunny Friday which will mean warmer temperatures but we could also see some wind across New Mexico.

Temperatures started mostly in the 40s and 50s. They’ll warm up to the 70s and 80s as Friday goes on.

Winds of 20-30 mph, gusting to 40 mph, combined with the warmer temperatures and relative humidity of 8-15%, has prompted a red flag warning across eastern New Mexico. It is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, also for parts of the Albuquerque metro and even Socorro.

Saturday will stay warm and windy. You know the drill, it’s spring in New Mexico. Sunday should mostly be the same for Easter but a chance of precipitation is coming soon.

Meteorologist Kira Miner explains all the details in her full forecast.

