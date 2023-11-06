Kira Miner: Dry, warm and windy to start the week

Meteorologist Kira Miner has the latest forecast for the state.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dry, warm, and windy conditions will continue Monday and Tuesday before colder weather returns later this week.

The wind and dry conditions will elevate the fire risk. Then colder temperatures are expected to spread Wednesday night and Thursday. The northern mountains might even see some light snow, while Lincoln and Chaves counties might see rain.

Conditions are expected to clear out and warm up again by Friday.

Meteorologist Kira Miner has the full forecast in the video above.

MORE: