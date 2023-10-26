Kira Miner: Dry, windy Thursday ahead

Across our area, it will be sunny and breezy to windy. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Across our area, we can expect a dry, windy Thursday ahead as our warmer temperatures continue before we cool off.

Westerly winds will return and temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s.

Then, next week, we could go for the 40s and 50s most days. Meteorologist Kira Miner explains in her full forecast in the video above.

