Kira Miner: Easy, breezy Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An easy, breezy Tuesday will replace the showers and clouds that came into New Mexico late Monday.

Temperatures started in the 50s for most of us. Places like Grants, Santa Fe and Taos started in the 40s while Farmington, Gallup and Durango, Colo., started in the 30s.

On the flipside, Carlsbad started at around 72° while Roswell started at around 69°

The commute forecast looks nice. The evening will consist of mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions for most of us.

