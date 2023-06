ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Much of New Mexico faces an elevated fire risk Friday as temperatures will be warm, winds will be gusting and humidity will be low.

Temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s – some places even going for 100° or warmer. Winds will gust upward of 25-30 mph and humidity will be in the teens and below.

Meteorologist Kira Miner explains in her full forecast in the video above.