Kira Miner: Gusty winds and cooler temperatures Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Winter weather will return to northwestern New Mexico while the eastern plains will see higher fire danger Wednesday.

Gusty winds and dry conditions are prompting a red flag warning in southeastern New Mexico. Meanwhile, northern New Mexico is seeing some snow and rain.

Places like Gallup, Farmington, Grants and Durango, Colo., could see some rain and snow.

In the video above, Meteorologist Kira Miner explains how this will start a more unstable period of weather.

