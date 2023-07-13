Kira Miner: Heat advisories throughout the state Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Heat advisories are posted throughout the state with an excessive heat warning in effect where 110° is possible Thursday.

That’s in the Roswell area and Chaves County. You’ll want to be vigilant about staying hydrated and cool however you can. Also, remember your car heats up quickly on days like these.

Remember the signs of heat stroke vs. heat exhaustion.

If you’re experiencing heat exhaustion, get out of the heat and into AC or a shaded spot and drink water. Symptoms include:

Faint or dizzy

Excessive sweating

Cool, pale, clammy skin

Rapid, weak pulse

Muscle cramps.

Heat stroke requires immediate care. Watch out for these symptoms:

Throbbing headache

No sweating

Red, hot, dry skin

Rapid, strong pulse

Possible loss of consciousness.

Meteorologist Kira Miner explains what we’ll see Thursday in her full forecast in the video above.

