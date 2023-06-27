Kira Miner: Heatwave to peak Tuesday, showers and storms possible

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The peak of New Mexico’s heatwave is here and there will be some showers and thunderstorms coming with it Tuesday.

Highs will again be well into the 90s and 100s. It may seem like typical New Mexico summertime weather but temperatures are actually above average by a few degrees.

Red flag warnings are posted in some areas where the fire threat could be high.

In northeastern New Mexico, the chance of storms will be the highest of anywhere in the state.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shows us what to expect in her full forecast in the video above.

