Kira Miner: High fire danger day, showers up north

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thursday will be a high fire danger day as it’ll be windy and dry but some showers will hit parts of northern New Mexico.

High-elevation areas, like Red River, could even see some snow. Places like Taos and Chama will see some rain. It’ll be a cool day up there.

Just to the south of there, where a couple of fires have already sparked up, winds will be high and conditions will be dry.

