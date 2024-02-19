Kira Miner: High-pressure ridge brings dry and mild weather

It's going to feel more like spring with above-average temperatures this week. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We will see warmer-than-average temperatures over the next few days thanks to a ridge of high pressure.

Monday morning will still start a little cool but temperatures will warm up to the 60s and 70s. Those temperatures will do a reprise in the next couple of days before a brief cooldown.

Strong winds with low humidity will return Wednesday, which could kick up the fire danger.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

