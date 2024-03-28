Kira Miner: High-pressure ridge brings sunny and dry conditions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A ridge of high pressure is building over New Mexico and will keep us nice and dry with some beautiful sunshine Thursday.

Temperatures started in the 30s, except in northern New Mexico where 20s were more common. We saw a few 19° readings in Raton and Grants. The wind chills made it feel like 10° and 13° in those places.

We’ll warm up, though. High temperatures will get into the 70s in the southwest Thursday where conditions will be breezy. Other places will see temperatures in the 60s mostly, aside from Cuba, Taos and Los Alamos where temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 50s.

The Albuquerque metro may see a 70° reading or two. Meteorologist Kira Miner shares more details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: