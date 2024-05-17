Kira Miner: High-pressure system ushers in warmer weather

A high pressure system will lead to warmer weather this weekend. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A high-pressure system is ushering in warmer weather that will hang around New Mexico for Friday and the next few days.

Temperatures will progress into the 70s and 80s for much of New Mexico. It will be a wonderful Friday and warm weekend with breezy conditions Sunday.

Next week, the warm weather will continue. Especially if you’re in southern New Mexico, where you may see triple digits.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: