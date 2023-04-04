Kira Miner: High winds, snow Tuesday in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some will have their winter hats and others will hold on to their hats Tuesday as a cold front is bringing high winds and snow to New Mexico.

Large swathes of the state are covered by a high wind warning and subsequent red flag warning. Northwestern New Mexico and the Durango, Colo. area are mostly immune from this but not from the snow.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shows us what we can expect, in her full forecast in the video above.

