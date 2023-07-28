Kira Miner: Higher chance of isolated showers and storms Friday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Friday will see a higher chance of isolated showers and storms with some warm temperatures sticking around.
It’s going to feel a little like monsoon but we will still be warm. The chance of showers and storms is around 20-40% for the next few days but may be higher in some places.
Meteorologist Kira Miner has more details in her full forecast in the video above.
