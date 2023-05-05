Kira Miner: Higher fire danger due to windy, sunny and warm conditions
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Windy, sunny and warm conditions will be creating a higher fire danger Friday throughout the state of New Mexico.
Gusts could be toward 20-30 mph, possibly 40+ mph. Temperatures will mostly be in the 70s and 80s, with some 90° readings.
Meteorologist Kira Miner shares more in her full forecast about what to expect Friday.
