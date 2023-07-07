Kira Miner: Hot and dry with a chance of storms Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Again, we didn’t quite hit 100° right in Albuquerque and we may not do it Friday as it’ll be hot and dry but there will be a chance of storms.

Northeastern New Mexico will be under the gun, especially. That area, including Clayton, has a Level 2 severe weather threat Friday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

The center also puts New Mexico at a slight risk for storms and places like Roswell, Raton, Clovis and Tucumcari at a Level 1 risk.

Elsewhere, it’s going to be hot, again, and dry, again. Be careful with burning, stay hydrated and cool.

See the latest conditions in Meteorologist Kira Miner’s full forecast in the video above.

