Kira Miner: Hot start to the week in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Temperatures are going to be hot Monday in New Mexico, which means fire danger will be high in some places as the week starts.

Red flag warnings are in effect throughout western New Mexico especially. There are also warnings in effect for northeastern New Mexico.

Places like Roswell and Carlsbad will see 100° and more. Other places will be in the high-80s and 90s.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shows us what to expect in her full forecast in the video above.