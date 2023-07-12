Kira Miner: Hot temps continue, rain in SW New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you’re looking for rain, you may want to go to southwestern New Mexico as the rest of the state will see hot temperatures continue.

Rain may bring a flooding risk to the parts of the Gila Wilderness. No less, places like Silver City and Deming will see some rain and a little relief from the heat.

Roswell will be wishing for it as temperatures will crack 110°. There is an excessive heat warning in effect for Chaves County.

Southern New Mexico and parts of the Albuquerque metro area are under a heat advisory. Highs in the 100s are likely.

Meteorologist Kira Miner explains in her full forecast in the video above.

