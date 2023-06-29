Kira Miner: Hot temps, showers and storms likely Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hot temperatures, as well as showers and storms, will be the name of the weather game Thursday in New Mexico.

Temperatures have been hot for a little while but they’re easing back into the 90s and low-100s.

It’s not quite the scorching heat some of us have experienced. Still, it is a good time to heed your summer safety tips and check on anyone who may be vulnerable to the heat.

Some of us will get a nice rain shower, possibly some storms. Meteorologist Kira Miner lays it out for us in her full forecast, in the video above.

