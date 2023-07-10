Kira Miner: Hot with a chance of storms Monday

Meteorologist Kira Miner | KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Temperatures will be hot and above average all over again Monday with a chance of storms possible for some of New Mexico.

Temperatures will near and eclipse 100° in New Mexico. A chance of severe weather is most likely in northeastern New Mexico.

Meteorologist Kira Miner explains in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: