Kira Miner: Hotter and drier Tuesday with storms possible

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tuesday is starting in the 50s and 60s with some 40° readings before we head for a dry and hotter day with storms possible.

The storms will favor the northern mountains and along the central mountain chain. Once those roll off, they could turn strong-to-severe in eastern New Mexico.

Southern New Mexico is heading back toward the 90s again, even the 100s in a place like Deming. Even Gallup and Farmington will be in the 90s while places like Grants and Cuba will get in the high-80s.

Places like Española, Santa Fe, Los Alamos and Taos may see those storms with highs in the 80s.

The Albuquerque metro will mostly see temperatures in the 90s.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

