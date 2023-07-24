Kira Miner: Isolated showers and hot temperatures possible Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Isolated showers are possible and hot temperatures will return again to New Mexico as we kick off the week.

The hot temperatures will mostly be in southern New Mexico. However, places like Albuquerque and Socorro will likely get to 100°

In northern New Mexico, isolated showers are possible. The chance will only increase as the week goes on too.

