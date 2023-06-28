Kira Miner: Isolated showers and storms, heat return Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Isolated showers and storms will return Wednesday after they mixed in with the heat Tuesday in New Mexico.

If you’re in some parts of the state, including the Albuquerque metro, you probably heard some loud cracks of thunder. That might return Wednesday.

In the northwestern and southeastern parts of the state, the national weather service posted red flag warnings again. They also posted heat advisories for southern New Mexico.

Meteorologist Kira Miner breaks down what to expect in her full forecast in the video above.

