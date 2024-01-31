Kira Miner: Isolated showers dry up Wednesday
We'll see some isolated light showers drying during a mostly mild and dry Wednesday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some of us will see isolated showers early on Wednesday but those will dry up as we’ll see a mild day.
Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, possibly 70s, on another very nice day.
Thursday will bring a change in our weather to some places.
Meteorologist Kira Miner explains all the details in her full forecast in the video above.
