Kira Miner: Isolated showers north and west, hot in the south

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A chance of isolated showers and storms will be most prevalent in northern and western New Mexico while the south will swelter.

That storm chance will increase toward the end of the week. For now, a few showers are possible.

In the south, it will still be very hot. Roswell and Carlsbad will approach 110° in what feels like a broken, sweaty statement to say.

Even places like Farmington will get to around 101°

