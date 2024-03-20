Kira Miner: Low-pressure system to bring afternoon showers
A low pressure will move to the east Wednesday, bringing some afternoon showers and mountain snow. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see a low-pressure system push into New Mexico, bringing some afternoon showers and mountain snow Wednesday.
Once that pushes through, Thursday and Friday will be beautiful and warm.
For Wednesday, a chance of showers is possible for places like Santa Fe and Silver City.
Meteorologist Kira Miner has all the details in her full forecast in the video above.
MORE:
- For the latest conditions, click here
- Find weather alerts here
- Check out the interactive radar
- Submit photos and videos