Kira Miner: Low-pressure system to bring afternoon showers

A low pressure will move to the east Wednesday, bringing some afternoon showers and mountain snow. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see a low-pressure system push into New Mexico, bringing some afternoon showers and mountain snow Wednesday.

Once that pushes through, Thursday and Friday will be beautiful and warm.

For Wednesday, a chance of showers is possible for places like Santa Fe and Silver City.

