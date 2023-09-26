Kira Miner: More humidity could spark storms Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Across our area, Tuesday started with more humidity and higher dewpoints which could spark storms this evening.

Dewpoint readings are in the 50s to even 60s in some places. That is mostly across southern and eastern to northeastern New Mexico.

Showers and storms could pop up in those areas toward the evening.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares more in her full forecast in the video above.

