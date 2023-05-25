Kira Miner: More severe storms expected in eastern New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More severe storms are expected Thursday in eastern New Mexico after an active Wednesday night of hail, winds and even tornadoes.

Those storms will develop along a dry line on the plains where the dry desert air mixes with more humid air.

Any of those storms could develop damaging hail and winds, possibly an isolated tornado. However, the tornado chances are lower than they were Wednesday night.

Elsewhere, there will be mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Some rain is possible in places like Santa Fe and Mora, near the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon burn scar.

If anything happens, we will keep you updated.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shows what to expect in her full forecast in the video above.

