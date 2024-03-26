Kira Miner: More showers and below-average temperatures Tuesday

Tuesday started with mountain snow showers and isolated showers in places like Silver City and T or C that will persist for many of us.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tuesday started with mountain snow showers and isolated showers in places like Silver City and T or C that will persist for many of us.

Many of us will see scattered rain and mountain snow with below-average temperatures. We could see some graupel and rain mixed with snow.

Easter weekend will see temperatures head toward being more seasonal again.

Meteorologist Kira Miner has all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

