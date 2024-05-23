Kira Miner: More wind Thursday for parts of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thursday will be similar to how Wednesday was – sunny, warm and dry – but with some more wind for parts of New Mexico.

Eastern and southern New Mexico are under a red flag warning for the day. Temperatures will be well into the 80s and, for places like Roswell and Carlsbad, well into the 90s, in those places.

Northwestern New Mexico and the northern mountains will be in the high-70s and low-80s, as will the east mountains. Meanwhile, the Albuquerque metro will see temperatures in the 80s.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

