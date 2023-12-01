Kira Miner: More winter weather before a warm-up

We're going to see a little more winter weather across our area Friday before a warm-up is coming. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re going to see another round of winter weather Friday before temperatures warm up and feel more seasonable next week.

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will make temperatures chilly. Scattered showers with snow will pop up in places above 6,000 feet in elevation.

This weekend, we’ll see drier with some brisk winds.

Then, next week, we’ll see temperatures in the 50s and 60s statewide.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares her full forecast in the video above.

