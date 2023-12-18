Kira Miner: Mostly calm conditions Monday

We're going to see the calm weather continue Monday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re getting into the thick of the holidays and we hope these mostly calm conditions will last beyond just Monday.

Temperatures will mostly be in the 40s and 50s after a cool start for some of us. Places like Alamosa, Colo., saw a wind chill of -4° this morning!

Tuesday will see a better chance of precipitation, especially in the Four Corners. Mostly, though, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and that is about it.



