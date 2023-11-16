Kira Miner: Mostly cloudy Thursday with a few showers
We'll see mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible Thursday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re looking at a mostly cloudy Thursday with a few showers possible as we preview what this weekend might look like.
A chance of rain is possible Saturday and Sunday for many parts of New Mexico and the surrounding region.
Then, it’s a little cooler next week but, as we do, temperatures are likely to rebound.
Meteorologist Kira Miner explains in her full forecast in the video above.
