Kira Miner: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Monday will be mostly cloudy across our area with a chance of showers and storms, some severe in the eastern part.
Temperatures will be in the 80s across our area for likely the last day for a while. Then, we’ll see 70s for the rest of the week.
Meteorologist Kira Miner shows us what to expect Monday in her full forecast in the video above.
