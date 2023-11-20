Kira Miner: Mostly cool and cloudy Monday

We're going to see mostly cloudy and cool conditions after a rainy weekend. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After on-and-off rainy conditions throughout the weekend, we’ll see a little more of the same Monday as it’ll be cool and cloudy.

It’ll be windy in the northeast as well. Then, by Tuesday, drier air moves in and conditions turn breezy all across eastern New Mexico.

Temperatures will only be in the 40s in higher-terrain areas. It’ll mostly be in the 50s, with 60s in Deming, Roswell, Hobbs and a couple of other places.

Meteorologist Kira Miner explains more in her full forecast in the video above.

