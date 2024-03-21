Kira Miner: Mostly dry and warm Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Most of us will see a dry and warm Thursday with a chance of isolated rain and storms in eastern New Mexico.

A few light showers popped up on the radar Thursday morning near Roswell and Hobbs. Nothing to break out the umbrella, however, and conditions will dry out.

It could be a windy day in Silver City, Lordsburg and Deming. High temperatures will mostly be in the 60s across the state. Los Alamos and Cuba will skirt just under, each at 59°

Belen will stand out, going for 70°. Southeastern New Mexico will also head for 70° before those temperatures go almost statewide Friday.

