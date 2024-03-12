Kira Miner: Mostly sunny and dry Tuesday

We'll see a mostly sunny and dry Tuesday with temperatures above average. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see a mostly sunny and dry Tuesday with temperatures around 8-10° above average and breezes in the east.

Those breezes will be a theme as a fire weather watch is in effect for Quay, De Baca, Curry, Roosevelt, Lea, Eddy, Chaves and eastern Lincoln counties. 25-35 mph winds, gusting to 50 mph, with a relative humidity of 12-17% are prompting this watch from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Around New Mexico, temperatures will be in the high-70s and low-80s in the southeast. Elsewhere will see 60s and 70s. It’s going to be a comfortable day before we see a cooldown.

